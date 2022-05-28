Left Menu

Man held from Czech Republic for American woman's murder in Thane remanded in judicial custody

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 20:05 IST
Man held from Czech Republic for American woman's murder in Thane remanded in judicial custody
  • Country:
  • India

A man wanted for the 2003 murder of an American woman in Maharashtra's Thane district was on Saturday remanded in judicial custody by a local court till June 10, an official said.

Vipul Manubhai Patel was brought from Prague in the Czech Republic by a Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police team on Friday after he skipped High Court hearings in the case and fled to Europe.

Patel is accused of killing Leona Swideski on February 8, 2003 on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway after taking money from her partner and co-accused Pragnesh Desai.

Patel and Desai were acquitted by a Thane court in 2004, but the state went in appeal against the order in the Bombay High Court.

While Desai, who failed to appear before HC, was held from Vadodara in Gujarat in March last year and granted bail, Patel had fled to the Czech Republic, after which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, leading to his arrest in the European nation in November last year.

Patel was remanded in judicial custody by FCJM SS Ingle, the Kashimira police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022