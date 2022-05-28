Left Menu

Indian Navy decommissions INS Gomati after 34 years of service

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 20:06 IST
Indian Navy decommissions INS Gomati after 34 years of service
Image Credit: Twitter(@DefencePRO_Guj)
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy on Saturday decommissioned INS Gomati, a Godavari class guided-missile frigate, which had been in service for 34 years, an official said.

The ship, which had been deployed in Operations Cactus, Parakram and Rainbow, was decommissioned at sunset at the Naval Dockyard here, the official said.

The ship's legacy will be kept alive in an open air museum being set up on the picturesque banks of Gomati river in Lucknow, where several of her combat systems will be displayed as military and war relics, it was stated.

The Uttar Pradesh government and the Indian Navy have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the same.

INS Gomati derives her name from the vibrant river Gomti and was commissioned on April 16, 1988 by then Defence minister K C Pant, at Mazgaon Dock Ltd, Bombay.

The ship was twice awarded the coveted Unit Citation, once in 2007-08 and in 2019-20, the Navy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022