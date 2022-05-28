Worried over loan repayment, Mumbai constable hangs self

A 25-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide in Kanjurmarg suburb due to distress over loan repayment, an official said on Saturday.

Nikhil Gautam Sable hanged himself in his Karve Nagar home, which he shared with four colleagues from the force, he said.

''He was found hanging from the ceiling when his colleagues returned home from work on Friday night. They had to break open the door after getting no response to repeated knocks and bell ringing,'' the official said.

''He had reportedly taken loans from two prominent private banks, including one which was of Rs 2 lakh. He was depressed over repayment. This, prima facie, seems to be the cause of his extreme act,'' the official added.

The body has been sent to Karmala in Solapur district for last rites after post mortem, the official said.

