The Delhi Polices Special Cell has registered a case on the complaint of an advocate who alleged that an unidentified man using the picture of city police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on WhatsApp was threatening to implicate him in false cases, officials said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 20:12 IST
Man uses Delhi Police chief's pic to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has registered a case on the complaint of an advocate who alleged that an unidentified man using the picture of city police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on WhatsApp was threatening to implicate him in false cases, officials said on Saturday. The complaint was filed by advocate Manjeet Singh with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell on Wednesday. He also submitted screenshots of WhatsApp chats and caller information on Truecaller application. In his complaint, Singh also attached screenshots of WhatsApp chat having the display profile of Asthana threatening the complainant of implicating him in false cases and other consequences like uploading the videos on social media, the FIR said. The alleged caller was using picture of Asthana on WhatsApp and Truecaller app, police said. A case has been registered under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 170 (personating a public servant), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code at Special Cell police station, it stated. PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

