Eight held in UP for procuring factory-made guns using fake arms licenses

Eight people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly using fake arms licenses to procure factory-made firearms.

The arrests were made in a joint operation of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and surveillance team of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The police team recovered 12 fake arms licenses bearing different names, 10 incomplete arms licenses along with stamps and other items used to produce fake licenses.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said the accused were arrested from Bankati village waiting room near Pakhna Railway Underpass.

The police teams also recovered several guns, live cartridges and country-made pistols from the possession of the accused.

''The accused used to make arms licenses illegally and buy factory-made guns from shops with the same license. When needed, they also used to renew the licenses themselves,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)