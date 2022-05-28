Left Menu

Eight held in UP for procuring factory-made guns using fake arms licenses

PTI | Farrukhabad | Updated: 28-05-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 20:13 IST
Eight held in UP for procuring factory-made guns using fake arms licenses
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly using fake arms licenses to procure factory-made firearms.

The arrests were made in a joint operation of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and surveillance team of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The police team recovered 12 fake arms licenses bearing different names, 10 incomplete arms licenses along with stamps and other items used to produce fake licenses.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said the accused were arrested from Bankati village waiting room near Pakhna Railway Underpass.

The police teams also recovered several guns, live cartridges and country-made pistols from the possession of the accused.

''The accused used to make arms licenses illegally and buy factory-made guns from shops with the same license. When needed, they also used to renew the licenses themselves,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022