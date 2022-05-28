Bommai meets agitating Seer over reservation for ST

Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday assured the seer of Valmiki community Prasannananda Puri Swamiji that all necessary legal initiatives would be taken to address the demand for 7.5 per cent reservation for the scheduled tribes in the state.The Chief Minister met the seer, who is leading an agitation demanding reservation for the ST community in the state.A statement issued by the Chief Ministers office said Bommai visited the Seer at the protest venue, convinced him about the state governments commitment to address their demand and the legal hurdles which need to be crossed in this regard.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday assured the seer of Valmiki community Prasannananda Puri Swamiji that all necessary legal initiatives would be taken to address the demand for 7.5 per cent reservation for the scheduled tribes in the state.

The Chief Minister met the seer, who is leading an agitation demanding reservation for the ST community in the state.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said Bommai visited the Seer at the protest venue, convinced him about the state government's commitment to address their demand and the legal hurdles which need to be crossed in this regard. ''The state government cannot cross the 50 per cent reservation limit due to the Supreme Court order on the quota issue. The state government has already held one round of talks with opposition parties to resolve the issue.

The government would take all necessary legal initiatives to address the demand after the committee constituted to study the feasibility of fulfilling the demand submits its report," Bommai was quoted as saying in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

