Grain mandi trader beaten to death by farmer’s family: Police

A 32-year-old grain trader was on Saturday allegedly beaten and stabbed to death by a farmer’s family members, including three women, in a fight over the payment of some money to the victim, police said.

The incident happened in Chajawa village under Atru police station in the adjoining Baran district, they said.

They added that six people, including the three women, have been booked on the assault and murder charges and one of the key accused has been arrested while a search launched to nab others, they said.

Identifying the victim as Raghwender Singh Choudhary, a Baran city resident and local grain mandi trader, police said he along with his cashier had gone to the house of farmer Birdhichand Meena in Chajawa village to take his Rs 25,000 that the farmer owed to him.

But amid a dispute over the payment, Meena’s family members attacked him with lathis and pointed iron rods with one such rod piercing a key blood vessel in the victim’s thigh, area’s Circle officer Atru Shyoji Lal said.

The trader died of excessive bleeding on way to the hospital, he said, adding his cashier escaped the attack as he managed to flee away amid the fight.

The police subsequently arrested Meena and launched a manhunt to nab his five other accomplices Santosh Meena, Vikas Meena and three women of the family, Lal added.

The police handed over the victim’s body to his family members after postmortem later in the day, the CO said.

