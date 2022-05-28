Court denies pre-arrest bail to developers accused of cheating home buyer

A court here has refused to grant anticipatory bail to two developers in a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust for failing to handover possession of a flat to a home buyer.

Earlier this week, additional sessions judge G B Gurao denied the bail plea of Amit Ruparel and Parikshit Sharma, directors of K D Developers Private Limited.

The detailed order was made available on Saturday.

As per the case details, the accused were constructing Ruparel Orion, a residential tower in suburban Chembur. The complainant claimed that he had booked a flat in the building and had also convinced his colleagues purchase flats there.

The developer was scheduled to give possession of the flats by December 2015, but had failed to do so. The complainant had paid Rs 34 lakh for booking the flat.

As per the agreement, the accused were expected to return the booking amount with interest, in the event of failing to give possession. However, they had allegedly failed to return the sum.

The complainant then approached the magistrate court, which directed the police to register a case against the developers.

The lawyer for the accused contended that they could not complete the project for reasons beyond their control, majorly due to obstacles created by residents of adjoining buildings.

The duo were ready to cooperate with the investigation and there was no need for their custodial interrogation, as the entire case was based on documentary evidence, the defence argued.

The court, however, held that there was prima-facie evidence against the accused.

''The offence is serious. The complainant and others invested amounts in lakhs in the project. Therefore, custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary,'' the court said, while rejecting the plea.

