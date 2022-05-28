Left Menu

Man transporting illegal explosives arrested in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-05-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 21:31 IST
Man transporting illegal explosives arrested in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A man transporting 45 cartons of explosives to illegal mines was arrested in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Saturday.

Jagroop Singh was arrested on Friday night after a team from the Rudawal police station intercepted the four-wheeler in which he was transporting the explosives, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said in a statement today.

The accused revealed that he was bringing the explosives from Dausa to supply to illegal mine owners in Rudawal, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused, and an investigation is going on in the matter, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022