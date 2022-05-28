Left Menu

44 kgs narcotics seized along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

They said the joint operation was launched on Wednesday and the successful recovery of the drugs foiled a major attempt by the enemy forces.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 21:40 IST
In the biggest sizure of its kind, security forces recovered 44 kg of narcotics worth over Rs 200 crore along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The recovery was made during a three-day long joint operation by Army and Police in Malti-Bagaldara following information about possible attempt by cross-border smugglers to push a huge consignment of narcotics into this side to fund terror activities, the officials said. They said the joint operation was launched on Wednesday and the successful recovery of the drugs foiled a major attempt by the enemy forces. However, no one was arrested in connection with the recovery, the officials said.

