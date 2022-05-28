44 kgs narcotics seized along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
They said the joint operation was launched on Wednesday and the successful recovery of the drugs foiled a major attempt by the enemy forces.
- Country:
- India
In the biggest sizure of its kind, security forces recovered 44 kg of narcotics worth over Rs 200 crore along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
The recovery was made during a three-day long joint operation by Army and Police in Malti-Bagaldara following information about possible attempt by cross-border smugglers to push a huge consignment of narcotics into this side to fund terror activities, the officials said. They said the joint operation was launched on Wednesday and the successful recovery of the drugs foiled a major attempt by the enemy forces. However, no one was arrested in connection with the recovery, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poonch
- Malti-Bagaldara
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Line of Control (LoC
- Army
ALSO READ
Slain Kashmiri Pandit cremated in Jammu amid protests by community members
CEC Sushil Chandra says there were ''lots of problems'' with earlier delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir which have now been corrected.
Jammu and Kashmir LG meets Rahul Bhat's family
Jammu and Kashmir has to be seen as ''one unit'' with its entire population given representation in 90 assembly seats, CEC Chandra tells PTI.
Army signs MoU with Jammu University to start Bhadarwahi language course for troops