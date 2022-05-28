Left Menu

Spl officer, commissioner of MCD pay tribute to Savarkar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 21:46 IST
Special officer and commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday paid tribute to freedom fighter V D Savarkar by garlanding his statue in the city, officials said.

Special Officer Ashwani Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti garlanded his statue located at Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi.

They paid tribute to the ''great patriot and freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his 139th birth anniversary,'' the MCD said in a statement.

Engineer-in-Chief P C Meena, zonal deputy commissioner Danish Ashraf and other senior officials from MCD were also present on the occasion, they said.

Besides, both officers also visited Nigam Haat located at Central Market in Lajpat Nagar, the MCD said in the statement.

MCD officers apprised the Special Officer that the Nigam Haat, being run in association with ITC WOW, works on the principles of 3Rs -- reduce, reuse and recycle. The special officer was also apprised of the process of ''home composting'' and how citizens can produce organic compost by using dry and wet waste at household level. During the visit, he saw more than 30 eco-friendly articles or items available there for the citizens, the statement said.

Kumar said that through such works, waste should be disposed of at the source level and citizens should be made aware about the segregation and cleanliness of garbage generated from their surroundings.

Commissioner Bharti said that the purpose of making the Nigam Haat is to encourage segregation of waste at source, ensure use of recycled items, promote use of cloth bags for shopping purposes and ensure home composting.

He said efforts will be made to set up such Nigam Haat in other parts of the city too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

