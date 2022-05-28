Left Menu

Maha: 3 men beat up teen girl after she refuses to sit on their motorcycle

Three men allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old girl in Wathoda area of Nagpur after she refused to accompany them on their motorcycle, a police official said on Saturday.

The girl's mother has named Vishal Gaikwad and two more persons in her complaint, he said.

''The incident took place in the afternoon on May 26. The three tried to forcibly get the teen girl to sit on their motorcycle and beat her up after she refused. Efforts are on to nab the accused who fled from the spot soon after the incident,'' he said.

A case under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman), 366 (kidnapping woman to compel her for marriage), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other offences has been registered, the Wathoda police station official said.

