3 get 20 years in jail for raping two minors in 2 different cases in Kota and Bundi

Three men were sentenced to 20 years in jail each on Saturday in two separate cases of minors’ rapes in Kota and Bundi near here.

A special court set up under the provisions of the POCSO Act in Bundi near here sentenced Kota resident Anis alias Hanish, 32, and Jhalawar native Kuldeep Meena for abducting and repeatedly raping a minor belonging to a village in Bundi’s Sadar police station area while keeping her hostage with them two years ago.

The Bundi court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each on the two, Bundi’s public prosecutor Rakesh Thakur said.

In the second case of the Kota district, the POCSO court sentenced 22-year-old Jhalwar resident Toofan Singh for raping a 15-year-old, class 8 student two years ago.

Kota’s Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Singh Rajawat heading the POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on accused Toofan Singh, Public Prosecutor Vijay Kachawa said.

In Bundi, the case was lodged in January 2020 on the complaint of the victim’s mother alleging abduction of her minor daughter following which the police managed to arrest the duo and recover the girl a few days later.

After the recovery of the girl and her medical examination, relevant sections under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act too were added to the FIR.

The case was also included under the Officer’s Scheme list for expeditious investigation and sent up for trial in March 2020. The Bundi court convicted the duo on depositions by 22 prosecution witnesses and after examining 11 documentary evidence against them, Thakur said.

In the case of minor’s rape in Kota’s Ramganjmandi town, the accused worked as a driver in the victim’s home, the PP said.

He added that the driver called up the girl’s school principal posing as her father one day in March 2018 and told him that he was sending his driver to pick up the girl as she needed to return home early.

Accused Toofan Singh subsequently picked up the girl from the school on his motorcycle and took her to various places in Jhalawar and then Bhilwara and raped her repeatedly while keeping her hostage till his arrest by police.

In this case, the court convicted the accused after examining 19 prosecution witnesses and 22 documentary evidence during the trial, the PP said.

