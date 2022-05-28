Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two teen boys drown in dam in Bilaspur

Two 17-year-old boys drowned in a dam in Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur district on Saturday, a police official said.The incident took place at Chahiya stop dam near Kalmitar village at around 4pm, a Ratanpur police station official said.Five youths from Dayalband area here had gone to the stop dam for a birthday celebration. Ankit Panikar (17) and Akash Kashyap (17) drowned, while Prem Kushwaha was rescued and hospitalised. A probe is underway into the incident.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 28-05-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 22:41 IST
Two 17-year-old boys drowned in a dam in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place at Chahiya stop dam near Kalmitar village at around 4pm, a Ratanpur police station official said.

''Five youths from Dayalband area here had gone to the stop dam for a birthday celebration. Ankit Panikar (17) and Akash Kashyap (17) drowned, while Prem Kushwaha was rescued and hospitalised. A probe is underway into the incident,'' he added.

