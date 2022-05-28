Tanzanian national held with heroin worth over Rs 20 cr in Kerala

A Tanzanian national was arrested at the international airport here on Saturday and more than 2,000 grams of heroin valued at over Rs 20 crore seized from his possession.

The contraband was concealed inside a secret compartment of a trolley bag, DRI officials said.

Mohammed Alley Kuyamno was arrested when he arrived here from Cape Town. DRI seized 2,884 grams of heroin worth over Rs 20.18 crore.

