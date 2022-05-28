Left Menu

Two cops suspended for beating up man

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 28-05-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 23:14 IST
Two cops suspended for beating up man
Two police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector, were suspended for allegedly beating up a man and taking money from him to let him go.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Sanjay Kumar Singh said, the victim, Ramsumer, was taken to Vijaypur police outpost under Kishanpur police station on the suspicion of theft.

''The man was beaten up by police outpost in charge SI Umesh Patel and Head Constable Shivkant Singh. The duo also took money to let him go,'' the CO said.

Ramsumer met the Superintendent of Police and told him about the incident.

Following initial probe into the matter, the SI and the head constable were suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

