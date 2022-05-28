Left Menu

Man from UP found dead near Delhi's Burari Chowk

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 23:32 IST
The body of a man bearing two stab wounds was found near Burari Chowk in north Delhi, police said on Saturday.

He has been identified as Rakesh Kumar from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. The victim came to Delhi a few days ago to invite his relatives to his son's wedding, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The police said his body was found near the main road at Burari Chowk around 8.30 am on Friday.

The man was identified with the help of his Aadhaar card and subsequently his family was contacted. The family informed police that Kumar had come to Delhi with around Rs 50,000 cash and he was supposed to have stayed with one Naveen (35) in Nihal Vihar area.

Both Navin and Kumar knew each other very well, they said.

On Thursday evening, Naveen and Kumar consumed liquor in Dwarka area. Naveen got a call from his owner that the vehicle of one Sanjeev (22) was having some problem. Both reached Wazirabad and got Sandeep's vehicle repaired, the DCP said.

Then Sandeep and Naveen planned to rob Kumar of his money. They stabbed Kumar and also suffered some injuries in the action. They took away the cash from Kumar and dumped the body on the roadside on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Kalsi said.

Both accused Naveen and Sandeep have been arrested. Bloodstained clothes, some cash and the vehicle used by the accused have been recovered, they said.

