Women's T20 Challenge Scoreboard: Supernovas vs Velocity

Scoreboard of the Women's T20 Challenge final match between Supernovas and Velocity here on Saturday.

Supernovas Innings: Priya Punia c Wolvaardt b Bahadur 28 Deandra Dottin b Sharma 62 Harmanpreet Kaur c Shafali b Cross 43 Pooja Vastrakar b Khaka 5 Sophie Ecclestone c Bhatia b Cross 2 Sune Luus c Yadav b Sharma 3 Harleen Deol c Sharma b Bahadur 7 Alana King not out 6 Extras: (LB-1 NB-4 W-4) 9 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1/73 2/131 3/144 4/148 5/149 6/155 7/165 Bowling: Kate Cross 4-0-29-2, Deepti Sharma 4-0-20-2, Ayabonga Khaka 4-0-27- 1, Sneh Rana 2-0-27-0, Simran Bahadur 4-0-30-2, Radha Yadav 2-0-31-0.

Velocity Innings: (Target: 166 runs) Shafali Verma c Bhatia b Dottin 15 Yastika Bhatia c & b Ecclestone 13 Kiran Prabhu Navgire b Ecclestone 0 Natthakan Chantham lbw b Vastrakar 6 Laura Wolvaardt not out 65 Deepti Sharma c Vastrakar b King 2 Sneh Rana b King 15 Radha Yadav c Kaur b King 0 Kate Cross c Bhatia b Dottin 13 Simran Bahadur not out 20 Extras: (B-1 LB-1 NB-1 W-9) 12 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 161 Fall of wickets: 1/29 2/36 3/38 4/58 5/64 6/104 7/104 8/117 Bowling: Mansi Joshi 1-0-17-0, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-28-2, Deandra Dottin 4-1-28-2, Pooja Vastrakar 3-0-32-1, Rashi Kanojiya 4-0-22-0, Alana King 4-0-32-3.

