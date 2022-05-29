Militant nabbed from Manipur's Kakching

A militant of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) was apprehended from Manipur's Kakching district, the Assam Rifles said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Assam Rifles and state police made the arrest from Wanagai Keithel Macha on Friday, it said.

He was handed over to officers of the Hiyanglam police station for further investigation, it added.

