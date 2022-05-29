Left Menu

Militant nabbed from Manipur's Kakching

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-05-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 09:13 IST
Militant nabbed from Manipur's Kakching
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A militant of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) was apprehended from Manipur's Kakching district, the Assam Rifles said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Assam Rifles and state police made the arrest from Wanagai Keithel Macha on Friday, it said.

He was handed over to officers of the Hiyanglam police station for further investigation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022