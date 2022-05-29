Left Menu

UP: Body of teenage girl with injury marks found in her house

PTI | Banda | Updated: 29-05-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 09:43 IST
UP: Body of teenage girl with injury marks found in her house
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The blood-soaked body of a teenage girl with injury marks on the stomach has been recovered from her house in the Kamasin area, police said on Sunday.

The body of the 17-year-old girl was found on Saturday, a police officer said.

He said the incident came to light after her family members returned home from the field.

The body has been sent for post mortem and an investigation was underway, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022