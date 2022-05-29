UP: Body of teenage girl with injury marks found in her house

The blood-soaked body of a teenage girl with injury marks on the stomach has been recovered from her house in the Kamasin area, police said on Sunday.

The body of the 17-year-old girl was found on Saturday, a police officer said.

He said the incident came to light after her family members returned home from the field.

The body has been sent for post mortem and an investigation was underway, the police officer said.

