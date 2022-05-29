Left Menu

Ninety seven children suffered from food poisoning after eating pani puri at a fair in Madhya Pradeshs Mandla district, a health official said on Sunday.All the victims consumed the spicy snack from the same shop on Saturday evening at the fair organised in the tribal-dominated Singarpur area, 38 km from the district headquarters, where people from various nearby villages had come to make purchases, he said.Around 7.30 pm, the children complained of vomiting and stomach pain, the district hospitals civil surgeon, Dr K R Shakya, told PTI.Ninety seven children have been admitted to the district hospital for food poisoning.

PTI | Mandla | Updated: 29-05-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 10:34 IST
97 children fall sick after eating snack at fair in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Ninety seven children suffered from food poisoning after eating 'pani puri' at a fair in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, a health official said on Sunday.

All the victims consumed the spicy snack from the same shop on Saturday evening at the fair organised in the tribal-dominated Singarpur area, 38 km from the district headquarters, where people from various nearby villages had come to make purchases, he said.

Around 7.30 pm, the children complained of vomiting and stomach pain, the district hospital's civil surgeon, Dr K R Shakya, told PTI.

''Ninety seven children have been admitted to the district hospital for food poisoning. They are out of danger,'' he said.

The 'pani puri' seller was detained and samples of the snack were sent for testing, a police official said. Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, the parliamentarian from Mandla, met the children undergoing treatment at the hospital on Saturday night.

