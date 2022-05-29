Para-canoeist Prachi Yadav bags bronze in Paracanoe World Cup in Poland

Para-canoeist Prachi Yadav created history by becoming the first Indian to clinch a bronze medal in the women's VL2 200m event at the Paracanoe World Cup at Poznan, Poland.

Prachi bagged the bronze with a timing of 1:04.71 seconds behind silver medallist Brianna Hennessy of Canada (1:01.58s) and gold medallist Susan Seipel of Australia (1:01.54s).

It is India's best-ever performance in the event which started on May 26 and will end on Sunday.

Besides, Manish Kaurav (KL3 men 200m) and Manjeet Singh (VL2 men 200m) made it to the finals of their respective events for the first time in the history of the tournament. Jaideep qualified for the semifinals of the VL3 men's 200m event but could not progress further.

