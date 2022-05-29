Jal Jeevan Mission: Less than 25 pc households covered in UP, J'khand, Rajasthan, C'garh

Even though the government's flagship Jal Jeevan Mission has on an average covered 50 percent of rural households in the country, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand continue to have below 25 percent coverage of functional tap water connection.

Uttar Pradesh has the lowest coverage at 13.75 percent, followed by Jharkhand at 20.01 percent, Chhattisgarh at 23.26 percent, and Rajasthan at 24.58 percent, according to official data.

The government's flagship initiative aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India. Of the 19.13 crore rural households in the country, 9.59 crore of them has access to functional tap water connections.

Goa, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry, and Haryana have already achieved 100 percent household water connections, while Punjab, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar have covered more than 90 percent households and are progressing fast towards attaining the status of 'Har Ghar Jal', according to official data.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand, a senior official said it was a matter of concern and the Centre was working with states to resolve the issues.

The official said even though coverage was low in these states, groundwork for establishing functional tap water connections was at an advanced stage and results would soon be visible.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water connections are also being provided to government schools, gram panchayat offices, community health centers (CHCs), and Anganwadi centers.

According to official data, tap water supply has been given to 8.6 lakh schools, 8.89 lakh Anganwadi centers, and 3.51 lakh gram panchayat offices and CHCs.

Among states and union territories, Jharkhand has the lowest coverage of tap water connections in schools and Anganwadi centers at 17.99 percent and 4.57 percent, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)