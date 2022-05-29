Left Menu

PFI leader arrested in provocative slogan case

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 29-05-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 12:31 IST
PFI leader arrested in provocative slogan case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested on Sunday morning in connection with the alleged provocative sloganeering by a minor boy during a recent march organized by the outfit in this district.

A senior police officer of the district confirmed the arrest of Yahya Thangal in the case.

Thangal was taken into custody as he was one of the organizers of the event where the slogans were allegedly raised.

Thangal, on Saturday, had also made derogatory remarks against judges of the Kerala High Court.

On this issue, police have not yet taken any action as the high court has to take cognizance of the same, the official said.

He said the police on their own cannot initiate action in the matter.

The police had already arrested the minor boy's father on Saturday.

A purported video, in which the child could be seen sitting on the shoulder of a person and raising offensive slogans during the ''Save the Republic'' rally held by the PFI on May 21, had gone viral on social media platforms.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police prompting it to register a case.

The father of the boy, before being taken into custody had told reporters that the controversial slogan was not taught by anyone but the boy had learned it while attending similar programs before.

He had also said it was not the first time that his son was raising such a slogan in a program and many such instances of him raising similar slogans could be seen on YouTube.

So far, more than 20 people have been arrested and remanded in the case and more people were being taken into custody for questioning from various places, the boy's father had said.

According to police sources, the boy would be sent for counseling at a government center soon.

Erattupetta resident Anas, who carried the minor boy on his shoulders, was the first person to be arrested in the case.

In the FIR filed based on a complaint by Vijayakumar PK, police invoked various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Kerala Police Act and arraigned PFI Alappuzha district secretary Mujeeb and Navas as accused along with other identifiable people.

Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 505(1)(b) (act against the public tranquility), 505(1)(c), 505(2) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 120(o) of KP Act are included in the FIR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022