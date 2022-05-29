Left Menu

Shanghai to cancel "unreasonable restrictions" to resume work - official

Shanghai to cancel "unreasonable restrictions" to resume work - official
Shanghai authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, a city official said on Sunday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began some two months ago.

The government will revise guidelines for epidemic prevention and control of returning to work, cancel "unreasonable restrictions" on the resumption of work and production for enterprises and remove a "white-list", Vice Mayor Wu Qing told a news briefing, referring to a list of companies that are allowed to resume work.

