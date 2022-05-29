Left Menu

Pak drone, carrying magnetic bombs, grenades, shot down in J-K's Kathua: Police

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 13:38 IST
Pak drone, carrying magnetic bombs, grenades, shot down in J-K's Kathua: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani drone, carrying seven magnetic bombs and as many UBGL grenades, was shot down in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday shortly after it crossed into the Indian side from across the International Border, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas for which security has been tightened.

A police search party picked up the movement of the drone at the border in Talli Hariya Chak area in the morning and fired at it, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

He said the drone was brought down after being hit by the ground fire.

The bomb disposal squad, called to inspect the drone's payload, found seven magnetic bombs and an equal number of grenades compatible with Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) attached to it, Singh said. The ADGP said police search parties were being regularly sent to the area because of the frequent drone activity from across the border.

The 43-day-long Amarnath yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 on two routes -- the traditional 48-km course through Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and the 14-km route through central Kashmir's Ganderbal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022