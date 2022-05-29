Narayan Rane discharged from hospital after undergoing angioplasty

Union Minister Narayan Rane, who was admitted to a hospital here earlier this week, was discharged after angioplasty. He was admitted on Friday to Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre in Mumbai on Friday.

Rane is the Union Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. He also served as chief minister of Maharashtra chief minister for a brief period in 1999. He was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2018. (ANI)

