Narayan Rane discharged from hospital after undergoing angioplasty
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 13:46 IST
Union Minister Narayan Rane, who was admitted to a hospital here earlier this week, was discharged after angioplasty. He was admitted on Friday to Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre in Mumbai on Friday.
Rane is the Union Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. He also served as chief minister of Maharashtra chief minister for a brief period in 1999. He was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2018. (ANI)
