Man arrested at Jaipur airport with 2.3-kg gold hidden in clothes-press

A man was arrested at the Jaipur International Airport with 2.3 kg gold, concealed in a clothes press, upon his arrival from Muscat on Sunday, a customs official said.

While scanning the checked-in baggage of the passenger, the image of a dark object was noticed.

When the passenger denied possessing such an item, the bag was opened and the clothes press was found whose gold-made pressure plate was covered with a steel plate, according to an official statement. The smuggled gold weighed 2331.800 grams and was valued at over Rs 1.22 crore, the official said, adding the gold has been seized and the accused arrested.

