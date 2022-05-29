Left Menu

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-05-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 14:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

The Russian defense ministry said on Sunday that Russian missiles have destroyed a large arsenal of the Ukrainian army in the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, state news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying.

The defense ministry also said Russian anti-aircraft defense systems shot down a Ukrainian SU-25 fighter jet in Dnipro region, TASS reported.

