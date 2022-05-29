Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS
The Russian defense ministry said on Sunday that Russian missiles have destroyed a large arsenal of the Ukrainian army in the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, state news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying.
The defense ministry also said Russian anti-aircraft defense systems shot down a Ukrainian SU-25 fighter jet in Dnipro region, TASS reported.
