Left Menu

UP man booked for cruelty against dog

A man has been booked here on charges of cruelty against animal after he was seen torturing a dog in a video that surfaced on social media, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Sahaswan Police Station area about a month ago, they said.According to the police, a video of a man torturing a dog had surfaced on social media two days ago.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 29-05-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 14:44 IST
UP man booked for cruelty against dog
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been booked here on charges of cruelty against animal after he was seen torturing a dog in a video that surfaced on social media, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Sahaswan Police Station area about a month ago, they said.

According to the police, a video of a man torturing a dog had surfaced on social media two days ago. The man in the video is seen lifting a dog by its tail and throwing it on the ground. Animal activist Vikendra Sharma tagged the video on Twitter and demanded legal action from Senior Superintendent of Police of Budaun. Taking note of the matter, police booked a man named Junaid Saturday night under the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals Act Sahaswan Police Station SHO Sanjeev Shukla said, ''The incident took place earlier this month but the video went viral recently. The accused, Junaid, is currently in Delhi, and efforts are being made to arrest him.'' PTI COR CDN VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022