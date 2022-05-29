Left Menu

UP: Man booked for raping minor daughter

A man was booked here for allegedly raping his minor daughter, police said on Sunday.The FIR against the man was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife, they said.Kaushambi Additional Superintendent of Police ASP Samar Bahadur Singh said a man, who is a resident of a village under Kokhraj police station area, raped his 17-year-old daughter about 15 days ago at their home.Later, the girl narrated told her ordeal to her mother, who lodged a police complaint.

A man was booked here for allegedly raping his minor daughter, police said on Sunday.

The FIR against the man was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife, they said.

Kaushambi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samar Bahadur Singh said a man, who is a resident of a village under the Kokhraj police station area, raped his 17-year-old daughter for about 15 days ago at their home.

Later, the girl narrated told her ordeal to her mother, who lodged a police complaint. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was lodged against the girl's father on Saturday, he said.

The victim has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination. Her statement will be recorded before the magistrate, Singh said.

