Left Menu

College student beaten up for 'wearing scull cap' in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-05-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 15:12 IST
College student beaten up for 'wearing scull cap' in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against seven people, including a Sub-Inspector of police and Principal of a government degree college at Teradal in the district for allegedly thrashing a student for wearing a scull cap on the premises of the institution.

The police registered a case on May 24 against the sub-inspector and five other police personnel following a direction from a judicial magistrate based on a private complaint from 19-year-old student of Teradal First Grade Government Degree College, Naveed Hasanasab Tharathari. According to the FIR, the incident occurred on February 18 this year.

In his petition, Tharathari stated that he had gone to the college wearing scull cap but the principal of the college denied him entry ''though there is no government order restricting the use of scull cap inside the college.'' The student of the Teradal First Grade Government Degree College alleged that the policemen beat him up and insulted him over his faith.

Meanwhile, the police have commenced investigation into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022