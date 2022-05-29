Pope to appoint 21 new cardinals in August, putting stamp on Church's future
Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 29-05-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 16:08 IST
Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he would appoint 21 new cardinals in August, again putting his stamp on the future of the Roman Catholic Church.
Of the 21, 16 are cardinal electors under 80 years old and thus eligible to enter a conclave to elect his successor after his death or resignation.
