Pope to appoint 21 new cardinals in August, putting stamp on Church's future

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 29-05-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 16:08 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he would appoint 21 new cardinals in August, again putting his stamp on the future of the Roman Catholic Church.

Of the 21, 16 are cardinal electors under 80 years old and thus eligible to enter a conclave to elect his successor after his death or resignation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

