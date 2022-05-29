Left Menu

Unmarried couple found hanging in relative’s house: Police

PTI | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 29-05-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 16:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unmarried couple, upset over their family's resistance to their marriage, allegedly hanged themselves to death in the house of one of their relatives, police said on Sunday.

The two were found hanging together with the same piece of cloth inside a room in the house of the boy's uncle in a village under the Lalauli police station area of the district on late Saturday evening, SHO Alok Kumar said.

The SHO said the boy was 20-year-old while the girl was 19.

On getting the information about the twin suicide, the police reached the village, seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem, he said.

The SHO said the villagers claimed that the two were having an affair and wanted to marry but their family members were opposed to it.

This allegedly led them to take the extreme step, he said, adding further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

