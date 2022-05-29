Social justice the philosophy, welfare the new paradigm for Jagan, say ministers

Social justice has been the philosophy driving the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh and making welfare a new paradigm of governance in the last three years, several ministers of his Cabinet have said.

Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Merugu Nagarjuna, and Ch S Venugopala Krishna noted that the SC, ST, BC, and minority communities have "truly emerged" as rulers from being ruled as Jagan conscientiously placed leaders from these sections in positions of power.

In a chat with PTI during their four-day bus yatra from Srikakulam to Anantapuramu, the ministers pointed out it was unprecedented that power was shared with the downtrodden sections on such a massive scale.

"Our Cabinet itself is a reflection of this power-sharing, with 70 percent of members belonging to these communities. For Jagan it is a philosophy, not just lip service," Dharmana, the senior-most minister, observed.

Power apart, these sections have also been getting the major slice of the welfare pie.

"In three years, a staggering Rs 1.40 lakh crore has been distributed under various welfare schemes and 80 percent of the beneficiaries are from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities. That itself is a testimony to the government's commitment towards the empowerment of these people," he said.

One of the main focus areas, Dharmana added, has been the education sector where the government has been spending massive amounts on refurbishing school infrastructure.

"This benefits the poorer and downtrodden sections directly and immensely as it is aiding in the educational empowerment of these people," the Revenue Minister said.

That AP ranked No. 22 in the country in terms of literacy was a most disheartening factor but now the government was seeking to turn the tide by not only improving the physical infrastructure but also in terms of providing quality faculty, nutritious food for the students, uniforms, books, and other measures, Dharmana said.

Explaining the purpose of their bus tour, the ministers said the YSR Congress did a lot for every section of the society in the last three years.

"Three years is a significant period for any government. It's time we went to people and told them what we have done so far and what we intend to do further," they said.

Asked about the protests from people to the government-sponsored 'Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhutvam' (government to the doorsteps) program, they noted it was difficult for any regime to fulfill all needs within its tenure.

Besides, the resources of the state were also limited and, thus, the government was doing a balancing act, focusing primarily on welfare while taking up development works.

"No government can do everything in one go. If it were the case, nothing should have been left unfulfilled by now. Yet, we are trying our best to meet the various needs of people in a focused manner," the ministers remarked.

The minister expressed happiness over the people's response to their tour, "which is a very positive vibe".

