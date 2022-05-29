Left Menu

Thane history-sheeter detained for one year under MPDA Act

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-05-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 17:24 IST
Thane history-sheeter detained for one year under MPDA Act
A history-sheeter from Kalyan in Thane district has been detained under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act for one year, an official said on Sunday.

Shahbaz Sayyed (28) has offences like attempt to murder, arson, assault, unlawful assembly, unauthorised weapon possession etc against his name and is a habitual offender, said MFC police station senior inspector AB Honmane.

''He was detained on Saturday and sent to Nashik Jail under the MPDA Act for a period of one year,'' the official informed.

