Left Menu

Mumbai: BJP's Nupur Sharma booked for 'objectionable' remarks on Prophet Muhammad

In his complaint, Sheikh said he received on WhatsApp a clip of Sharmas comment, which hurt his sentiments, the Pydhonie police station official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 18:03 IST
Mumbai: BJP's Nupur Sharma booked for 'objectionable' remarks on Prophet Muhammad
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have registered a case against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate, an official said on Sunday.

The case against her was registered at Pydhonie police station in south Mumbai on Saturday night on the basis of a complaint lodged by Irfan Sheikh, joint secretary of Raza Academy, a Muslim outfit, he said. Sharma was charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), he added. In his complaint, Sheikh said he received on WhatsApp a clip of Sharma's comment, which hurt his sentiments, the Pydhonie police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium
4
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022