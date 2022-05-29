J-K: 19 held so far for stone pelting, sloganeering ahead of Yasin Malik's sentencing

Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-05-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 18:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
As many as 19 people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in stone-pelting and raising anti-national slogans outside the house of JKLF chief Yasin Malik at the Maisuma area here ahead of the sentencing of the separatist leader on May 25, police said on Sunday. A Delhi court on May 25 awarded life imprisonment to Malik, one of the foremost separatist leaders, in a terror funding case, saying the crimes committed by him struck at the ''heart of the idea of India'' and were intended to forcefully secede Jammu & Kashmir from Union of India.

"19 accused arrested so far (after proper identification), in relation to arson, stone-pelting, sloganeering etc. outside the house of Yasin Malik on 25th," the Srinagar police tweeted.

On May 26, police had arrested 10 people in connection with the case.

Police said the youths are advised to stay away from such subversive activities. "Such activities will never be tolerated at all, now or in the future," police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

