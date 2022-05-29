Banned tobacco product worth over Rs 2 lakh seized, 3 held

Banned tobacco product worth over Rs 2 lakh was seized in Erode district on Sunday and three people were arrested in this connection, police said.

The arrest was made while a vehicle check was on the Sathyamangalam-Mysuru National Highway, the police said.

The three men, all aged in their 20s and belonging to Pudukottai district, were standing on the road margin with bags. On seeing the policemen, they started moving away from the spot. On suspicion, the police said they stopped the three, checked the bags that contained 13 kg of the banned tobacco, and arrested them.

