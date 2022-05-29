Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits frontlines in first visit outside Kyiv region

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 18:41 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Ukrainian troops on the front lines in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday, the President's office announced.

The visit marks his first official appearance outside kyiv region since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"You risk your lives for us all and for our country," the President's office website cited him as saying to the soldiers, adding that he handed out commendations and gifts.

