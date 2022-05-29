CISF jawan injured after colleague opens fire in J-K's Ramban
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was injured after he was shot at by his colleague in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
Constable Danesh Malha opened fire during a general briefing of personnel at the Baglihar power project on Saturday, injuring Head Constable Surinder Kumar, they said.
The officials said Malha was overpowered and disarmed by other personnel, while Kumar was shifted to the district hospital in Ramban for treatment.
What prompted Malha to open fire is not yet known, they said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
