3 tourists from Telangana drown at Abbey Falls

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-05-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 19:22 IST
Three tourists from Telangana allegedly drowned in Kote Abbey Falls, about 24 kms from here, in Karnataka's Kodagu district on Sunday, police said.

A group from Telangana had visited Kodagu for the weekend and went to Kote Abbey Falls, they added.

While taking bath, they might have gone into the deep end of the falls in the evening, police said adding that their bodies have been fished out and shifted to hospital for a post-mortem.

