3 tourists from Telangana drown at Abbey Falls
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-05-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 19:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Three tourists from Telangana allegedly drowned in Kote Abbey Falls, about 24 kms from here, in Karnataka's Kodagu district on Sunday, police said.
A group from Telangana had visited Kodagu for the weekend and went to Kote Abbey Falls, they added.
While taking bath, they might have gone into the deep end of the falls in the evening, police said adding that their bodies have been fished out and shifted to hospital for a post-mortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kodagu district
- Kodagu
- Karnataka
- Telangana
- Kote Abbey Falls
- Abbey Falls
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha enter semifinals of Senior National Women's hockey
Jharkhand, Odisha, Haryana, Karnataka storm into semis of HI Senior Women National C'ship
Man arrested on charges of assaulting lady advocate in Karnataka
CM Bommai says BJP's Karnataka unit focusing on RS, MLC elections
Karnataka reports 126 new COVID-19 cases, zero death in last 24 hours