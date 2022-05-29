Left Menu

Tennis-French Open order of play on Monday

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 19:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Order of play on the main show courts on the ninth day of the French Open on Monday (times in GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (1000)

29-Veronika Kudermetova v 22-Madison Keys (United States) Holger Rune (Denmark) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Qinwen Zheng (China) 20-Marin Cilic (Croatia) v 2-Daniil Medvedev

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (0900) 20-Daria Kasatkina v 28-Camila Giorgi (Italy)

8-Casper Ruud (Norway) v 12-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 11-Jessica Pegula (United States) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania)

7-Andrey Rublev v 11-Jannik Sinner (Italy) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

