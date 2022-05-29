Tennis-French Open order of play on Monday

Order of play on the main show courts on the ninth day of the French Open on Monday (times in GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (1000)

29-Veronika Kudermetova v 22-Madison Keys (United States) Holger Rune (Denmark) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Qinwen Zheng (China) 20-Marin Cilic (Croatia) v 2-Daniil Medvedev

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (0900) 20-Daria Kasatkina v 28-Camila Giorgi (Italy)

8-Casper Ruud (Norway) v 12-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 11-Jessica Pegula (United States) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania)

