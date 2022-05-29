Tennis-French Open order of play on Monday
Order of play on the main show courts on the ninth day of the French Open on Monday (times in GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (1000)
29-Veronika Kudermetova v 22-Madison Keys (United States) Holger Rune (Denmark) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Qinwen Zheng (China) 20-Marin Cilic (Croatia) v 2-Daniil Medvedev
COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (0900) 20-Daria Kasatkina v 28-Camila Giorgi (Italy)
8-Casper Ruud (Norway) v 12-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 11-Jessica Pegula (United States) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania)
7-Andrey Rublev v 11-Jannik Sinner (Italy) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury's Yellen presses Poland on global minimum tax
Yellen positive on tax talks with Poland, but says more work needed
U.S. Treasury's Yellen to push Poland on global minimum tax implementation
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says global tax talks with Poland were "good, frank"
U.S. Treasury's Yellen presses Poland on global minimum tax