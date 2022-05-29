Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Gujarat Titans in IPL final

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-05-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 19:42 IST
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Gujarat Titans in IPL final
Rajasthan Royals opted to bat against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League final here on Sunday.

While Royals did not make changes to their playing XI, Gujarat replaced Alzari Joseph with Lockie Ferguson.

Teams: Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samso (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

