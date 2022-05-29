Left Menu

Some youths resort to firing in air in Jind village: Police

PTI | Jind | Updated: 29-05-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 19:56 IST
Some youths resort to firing in air in Jind village: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Some youths resorted to indiscriminate firing in the air outside a man’s house in a village in Jind district, injuring no one but triggering panic in the neighbourhood, police said on Sunday.

Police said some youths reached outside the house of Nafe Singh in Lone village and started firing in the air on late Saturday night and fled the spot after firing a few rounds, they said.

On Singh’s complaint, the police have lodged an FIR under various penal offences for spreading panic and breaching various provisions of the Arms Act, naming a youth and his unknown accomplices, they said.

In his complaint Nafe Singh said he was having some property dispute with a village resident Manjit Singh with whom he is also fighting a legal battle in the court, he said.

A probe is on in the case and police are trying to identify and nab the culprits, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium
4
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022