Some youths resort to firing in air in Jind village: Police
Some youths resorted to indiscriminate firing in the air outside a man’s house in a village in Jind district, injuring no one but triggering panic in the neighbourhood, police said on Sunday.
Police said some youths reached outside the house of Nafe Singh in Lone village and started firing in the air on late Saturday night and fled the spot after firing a few rounds, they said.
On Singh’s complaint, the police have lodged an FIR under various penal offences for spreading panic and breaching various provisions of the Arms Act, naming a youth and his unknown accomplices, they said.
In his complaint Nafe Singh said he was having some property dispute with a village resident Manjit Singh with whom he is also fighting a legal battle in the court, he said.
A probe is on in the case and police are trying to identify and nab the culprits, they said.
