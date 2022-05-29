Justice Department to review law enforcement response to Texas shooting
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 22:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Justice Department said on Sunday it will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people.
"The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," department spokesperson Anthony Coley said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uvalde
- The U.S. Justice Department
- Texas
- Anthony Coley
Advertisement
ALSO READ
After mass shootings like Uvalde, national gun control fails – but states often loosen gun laws
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Biden to visit Uvalde on Sunday in wake of Texas school shooting
Texas governor says 14 students, 1 teacher killed at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, reports AP.
Biden, first lady to travel to Uvalde on Sunday