Ukrainian forces endured heavy artillery barrages as they held off Russian attempts to capture Sievierodonetsk, the largest city Kyiv still controls in the Luhansk region of the Donbas, Ukrainian officials said. FIGHTING * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops on the front lines in the northeastern Kharkiv region, his office announced, the president's first official appearance outside Kyiv region since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24. * Fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk continues with Russian forces conducting assault operations on Saturday, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said. * "It's indescribably difficult there. And I am grateful to all those who withstood this onslaught," Zelenskiy said in his evening video address late on Saturday. He called the military situation in Donbas very complicated, adding that defences were holding up in a number of places, including Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. * The Russian defence ministry said Russian missiles have destroyed a large arsenal of the Ukrainian army in the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, state news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying. * Russia said it used missile strikes to destroy Ukrainian command posts in Bakhmut and Soledar. Both towns are on an important road running southwest from Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. * Reuters could not independently verify the battleground accounts.

DIPLOMACY, TALKS * Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country's talks last week with Finnish and Swedish delegations were not at the "expected level" and Ankara cannot say yes to "terrorism-supporting" countries entering NATO, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported. Turkey has objected to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance and Erdogan's latest comments indicated his opposition continued. * Zelenskiy said in a television interview he believed Russia would agree to talks if Ukraine could recapture all the territory it has lost since the invasion. But he ruled out the idea of using force to win back all the land Ukraine has lost to Russia since 2014. COMING UP * An EU summit on Monday and Tuesday could see divisions between members who want to take a hard line against Russia and those calling for a ceasefire.

