Sudan's security council recommends lifting emergency law
Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 22:59 IST
Sudan's Security and Defense Council recommended on Sunday lifting an emergency law and releasing all detainees who were arrested under it, according to a statement issued by the transitional sovereign council.
Military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan headed a meeting of the Council that focused on security issues in the country and ways to create the right atmosphere for dialogue.
Al-Burhan had declared a state of emergency across the country after seizing control in a coup on Oct. 25 last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
- Council
Advertisement