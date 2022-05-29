Left Menu

Sudan's security council recommends lifting emergency law

Sudan's Security and Defense Council recommended on Sunday lifting an emergency law and releasing all detainees who were arrested under it, according to a statement issued by the transitional sovereign council.

Military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan headed a meeting of the Council that focused on security issues in the country and ways to create the right atmosphere for dialogue.

Al-Burhan had declared a state of emergency across the country after seizing control in a coup on Oct. 25 last year.

