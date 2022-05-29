Woman found hanging in house; husband, 5 in-laws booked for dowry death: Police

Six people of the family of a 21-year-old woman’s in-laws were booked for allegedly causing dowry death after she was found hanging in her house in the Lalauli police station area of the district, police said on Sunday.

The woman’s in-laws were booked on the complaint of the victim’s mother who alleged that her daughter was killed after she failed to pay a sum of Rs 1 lakh demanded by her in-laws, police said.

Deceased Kunti’s mother alleged that her daughter was first electrocuted and then hanged in the house in the Mainahi Dera village to make the murder look like a suicide, police said.

The police said those who were booked included Kunti’s husband Shiv Narayan, her father-in-law, mother-in-law, one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

They said the body has been sent for the postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death and further action would be taken on the basis of the autopsy report.

