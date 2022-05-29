Left Menu

Pakistan rejects notion of any delegation from Islamabad visiting Israel

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-05-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 23:03 IST
Pakistan rejects notion of any delegation from Islamabad visiting Israel
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Sunday rejected the notion that any delegation from Islamabad had visited Israel, days after Israeli President Isaac Herzog said a group from South Asia that included Pakistani citizens met him in the Jewish state.

During a special address at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on May 26 in Davos, Israel President Herzog said that he recently received a delegation of Pakistani-Americans, calling it an ''amazing experience''.

''Responding to media queries, the (FO) Spokesperson categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel,'' the Foreign Office said.

It, however, added that the reported visit in question was organised by a foreign NGO which is not based in Pakistan.

Pakistan's position on the Palestinian issue is clear and unambiguous and “there is no change whatsoever in our policy on which there is complete national consensus,'' the FO said.

The establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, is imperative for just and lasting peace in the region, it said.

Pakistan and Israel have no formal diplomatic relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022